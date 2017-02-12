Trump aide sees sexism in Tapper's Conway interview

Assistant Deputy to President Donald Trump, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, is disappointed with CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s treatment of Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump’s closest counselors.

Conway had claimed in multiple media interviews that the nonexistent "Bowling Green massacre" justified Trump's travel ban, although she's since said that she "misspoke."

“The tone was very disappointing,” Dr. Gorka told The Hill’s Joe Concha. “It was trying to treat a woman as a punching bag, really. It was clear.”

Dr. Gorka, who was on Tapper’s show just days before the host’s heated exchange with Conway, questioned the treatment of Conway, which he described as "aggressive."

In a statement Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson from CNN responded, saying that, "If Gorka or anyone else from the administration had been on The Lead that day they would have received the same interview. It's disappointing to see any administration retreat into false claims of addressing the issues at hand."

