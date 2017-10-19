Two Michigan music stars on different sides of the political aisle drew very different reactions during Wednesday's Detroit Pistons game.

Eminem and Kid Rock both appeared on the JumboTron during the game against the Charlotte Hornets. While the crowd cheered for Eminem, they booed when Kid Rock appeared, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy noticed the difference in reception.

”Without making a statement, they were able to make a statement,” he said of the crowd's response, according to the news outlet.

Van Gundy has been a critic of President Trump, calling the president "openly and brazenly racist and misogynistic" and slamming his travel ban as "fear-mongering."

Eminem and Kid Rock — real names Marshall Mathers and Robert Ritchie, respectively — have both been in the political eye lately.

Eminem made waves with a viral rap that tore into Trump and said “f--- you” to fans of his who support the president.

And Ritchie, a vocal Trump supporter, has flirted with a bid for Senate. He's considered a popular pick to challenge the state’s Democratic senator, Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowDems plan to make gun control an issue in Nevada Red-state Dems need more from Trump before tax embrace Stabenow: ‘Kid Rock might actually win the Republican primary’ MORE.

Both artists, despite their vastly different political views, grew up in the same politically charged Michigan county, as Politico reported.