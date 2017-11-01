Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is slated to appear on Fox News for a rare television interview on Wednesday night.

Thomas will appear on Laura Ingraham's newly launched show "The Ingraham Angle" to discuss "the state of the high court and the lessons all American should draw from the nation's past," according to the network.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Some people have decided that the Constitution isn't worth defending, that history isn't worth defending," Thomas, a Constitutional originalist, said in a preview of the interview. "Certainly, if you're in my position, they have to be worth defending."

Ingraham previously clerked for Thomas, an appointee of former President George H.W. Bush, before beginning her legal career in New York.

Supreme Court justices rarely give television interviews, though the notoriously quiet Thomas is set to appear on the network in prime time.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg did an interview with MSNBC in 2015, and Justice Stephen Breyer interviewed with television host Charlie Rose last year.