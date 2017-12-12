A former campaign manager for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP strategist donates to Alabama Democrat McConnell names Senate GOP tax conferees Brent Budowsky: A plea to Alabama voters MORE (R-Ky.) weighed in shortly after polls closed Tuesday in Alabama to thank Stephen Bannon “for showing us how to lose the reddest state in the union.”

Former McConnell aide Josh Holmes called the Senate special election a "national embarrassment" as embattled GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore went against Democrat Doug Jones in what had become a competitive race in a deeply red state.

Before we get the results, I'd just like to thank Steve Bannon for showing us how to lose the reddest state in the union and Governor Ivey for the opportunity to make this national embarrassment a reality — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 13, 2017

Bannon, President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE's former White House chief strategist, campaigned for Moore going back to his primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeGOP sen: ‘Just a fact’ Moore will face ethics complaint if elected Trevor Noah: Trump must be ‘morally degenerate’ to back Roy Moore Moore gets boost from Bannon in final days of campaign MORE (R-Ala.).

Bannon, the executive of the right-wing Breitbart News, appeared with Moore on the campaign trail twice in the final week leading up to election day Tuesday, taking time at each one to specifically rail against McConnell and other Washington Republicans.

McConnell previously called on Moore to withdraw from the race in the face of mounting allegations against Moore from women saying he pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He also said Moore would likely face a Senate Ethics Committee probe if elected.

McConnell and Bannon have frequently clashed. McConnell has said Bannon and his allies are “specialists at nominating people who lose.”

Bannon has reportedly asked potential GOP primary challengers to commit to voting against McConnell for leadership if elected and has vowed McConnell will not be the Senate majority leader next year.