GOP donor threatens to cut off support for Republicans who don't back DACA

A major GOP donor says he may stop giving money to Republican lawmakers if they refuse to pass a bill providing protections for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

David MacNeil, who gave President Trump Donald John TrumpCEO of American investment firm believed Michael Cohen could bring in GOP donors for deals: report NAACP slams NFL for gag rule on national anthem Pelosi: Republican meeting over informant will 'nix' possibility of bipartisan briefing MORE's inaugural committee more than $1 million, says he'll cut off funding to any Republican not in favor of a solution for keeping the so-called "Dreamers" in the U.S.

“I’m saying this as a political donor who’s donated seven figures in the last couple of years: I will not donate any more money to anyone who doesn’t support DACA, period,” MacNeil told Politico. “I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

A second pro-immigrant businessman, John Rowe, also told the newspaper this week that he would stop donating to lawmakers who don't back a Democratic-led effort in the House to mandate a vote on immigration bills.

The former Exelon chairman and Illinois GOP donor said the issue "determines how much money I’m giving" to members of the state's delegation, none of whom have yet joined with Democrats on a discharge petition to go around House leadership on the matter.

MacNeil has reportedly sent a letter to staffers for GOP Rep. Peter Roskam Peter James RoskamVulnerable GOP lawmakers have toned down tax rhetoric since January: Reuters Biz group launches bus tour to promote GOP tax law GOP House super PAC reserves million in fall TV ads MORE (Ill.) personally requesting he approve the measure, which conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus have strongly opposed.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloDischarge petition efforts intensify as leadership seeks unity The Hill's 12:30 Report — Sponsored by Delta Air Lines — GOP centrists in striking distance of immigration vote GOP centrists threaten to use conservative’s weapon against them MORE (Fla.), a moderate Republican in support of the petition, wants lawmakers of both parties to reach a deal on immigration by the end of the week.