Michael Grimm to announce bid for old House seat: report

Former Rep. Michael Grimm (R-N.Y.) plans to launch a bid for his old House seat just over a year after he was released from prison, according to a report Saturday from NY1.

The news outlet reported the former congressman is expected to announce his candidacy at a rally in October, facing off against current Rep. Dan Donovan (R) in the GOP primary.

Grimm slammed Donovan in an interview with NY1 last month.

"I don't think he's doing well at all as a Republican; I think he's doing a great job as a liberal Democrat — whether it's going against the president on the health care vote, whether it's going against the president on the sanctuary city vote, whether it's all his anti-Second Amendment bills," he said, adding, "These are all Democrat positions and he's been down the line on those positions, and that's a problem."

Grimm declined to comment for the NY1 report on Saturday.

Five Democrats are currently facing off for the seat representing Staten Island and parts of south Brooklyn.

Grimm resigned from his House seat in early 2015 after pleading guilty to felony tax evasion regarding a restaurant he managed. He later served seven months in prison.