Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks endorses Moore for Senate

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice. We didn’t wait until Sept. 26. We have already voted absentee ballot for Roy Moore," Brooks said at a rally in Huntsville, Ala.

"The Senate race comes down to this: we are in an epic battle between the people of Alabama who put America First and the Washington swamp that hopes to buy Alabama’s Senate seat and put America second. All of America is watching Alabama to see who wins," Brooks added.

"I can’t speak for anyone else, but, as for me, I stand with America. I have voted for Roy Moore because Roy Moore not only stands with America, he will fight for America! I urge you to join that fight."

Brooks, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, finished third in the first round of voting last month.

GOP leaders have pushed for Strange to win his first full term to fill the seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsMemo reveals McMaster crackdown on leaks It is time to make domestic terrorism a federal crime The Dreamers will win in court MORE, and President Trump endorsed Strange last month.

However, a recent Emerson College poll found Moore, a controversial former state Supreme Court justice, leading Strange by 14-points.

Politico was the first to report Brooks's endorsement.

Updated: 2:15 p.m.