Fox News drops 'Fair and Balanced' slogan: report

Fox News is dropping its legendary trademark slogan “Fair and Balanced,” New York Magazine reported Wednesday.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed to the magazine that the network is no longer using the slogan, but that the decision won’t impact programming or editorial decisions.

The catchphrase, coined by late Fox founder Roger Ailes, has been used at Fox since its founding in 1996.

Ailes, who died last month, reportedly held “Fair and Balanced” seminars while leading the network, using the branding to point out bias in reporting.

The decision comes as the network faces major institutional scrutiny, after allegations of sexual harassment forced out Ailes and host Bill O’Reilly.