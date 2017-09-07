MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: 'Why can't Paul Ryan be a man?'

© Getty
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Thursday knocked Speaker Paul RyanPaul RyanThis week: Harvey aid at top of long to-do list as Congress returns The Memo: Trump faces critical fall Week ahead in finance: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes September MORE (R-Wis.) for not sticking up for himself against President Trump after the president made a deal with Democrats to raise the debt limit and pass aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey.
"Why can't Paul Ryan be a man and say 'He's treated me like crap. He's cyberbullied me. You know, I bit my tongue when he did things that were racist and misogynist but I'm done with that. I'm going to speak my mind,' " Wallace said on "Deadline: White House" in comments first highlighted by Mediaite.
ADVERTISEMENT
Trump struck the deal to raise the debt ceiling and provide relief funding for Harvey recovery with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), despite objections from Republican leadership.
The president's frustrations with Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThis week: Harvey aid at top of long to-do list as Congress returns The Memo: Trump faces critical fall Week ahead in finance: Lawmakers brace for high-stakes September MORE (R-Ky.) boiled over on Wednesday when Trump shut down the Republicans' complaints in front of Schumer and Pelosi to agree to the plan. Ryan called the Democrats' proposal "ridiculous" earlier in the day.
Wallace, the former White House communications director for President George W. Bush, said Ryan and McConnell should try and "save their dignity" by not working with the president when they do not agree with him.
“With his tail between his legs, walk out and admit he was totally humiliated by the president that he’s taken guff from for seven months?” Wallace said in response to a panelist's suggestion that Ryan handled the conflict correctly.
Tags Mitch McConnell Paul Ryan