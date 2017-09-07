MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace: 'Why can't Paul Ryan be a man?'

"Why can't Paul Ryan be a man and say 'He's treated me like crap. He's cyberbullied me. You know, I bit my tongue when he did things that were racist and misogynist but I'm done with that. I'm going to speak my mind,' " Wallace said on "Deadline: White House" in comments first highlighted by Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump struck the deal to raise the debt ceiling and provide relief funding for Harvey recovery with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), despite objections from Republican leadership.

Wallace, the former White House communications director for President George W. Bush, said Ryan and McConnell should try and "save their dignity" by not working with the president when they do not agree with him.

“With his tail between his legs, walk out and admit he was totally humiliated by the president that he’s taken guff from for seven months?” Wallace said in response to a panelist's suggestion that Ryan handled the conflict correctly.