Texas Dems trying to convince Joaquin Castro to run for governor

Texas Democrats are reportedly urging Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) to mount a challenge against Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in 2018, The Dallas Morning News reports.

“He and others are considering it," Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa told the Morning News.

"It's a very big decision for him," Hinojosa added. "It would require him to leave his safe seat in the U.S. House, where he's a rising star."

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro has represented Texas’s 20th congressional district in San Antonio since 2013.

In May, Castro reportedly told supporters he had no plans to challenge Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzFor Hill staffers, Cruz’s ‘liked’ porn tweet a nightmare scenario It is time to make domestic terrorism a federal crime Overnight Finance: GOP plans to unveil tax framework in late September | Critical stretch for Trump tax team | Equifax CEO called to testify | Sanders unveils single-payer bill MORE (R-Texas) for his seat next year, and was focused instead on being reelected to the House. A fellow Democrat, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, is running for the seat.

Hinojosa told the paper he did not know which way Castro was leaning on a gubernatorial bid.

"I won't comment on conversations I've had with potential candidates," he said.

In 2014, Castro’s twin brother opted against a run for governor. That year, Abbott defeated then-state Sen. Wendy Davis (D).