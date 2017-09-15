Scaramucci denies mulling political bid: I'm 'not running for anything'

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is pushing back on chatter that he may be interested in a future run for office.

“President of what? Don’t make stuff up,” Scaramucci wrote in a text to BuzzFeed News for a story published Friday. “Not running for anything. I am back at work.”

BuzzFeed reported that Scaramucci has said in recent conversations with friends that he wants to run for office some day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scaramucci may be interested in a run for New York City mayor or governor of New York, one source told BuzzFeed, adding Scaramucci was "100% serious" when he asked if he would be a good president.

The reported friend told BuzzFeed that he would not be surprised if Scaramucci were planning to launch a campaign, and that the ousted communications director remains in President Trump's good graces despite having been fired after only 10 days in his White House role.

The Wall Street financier has fueled recent speculation of a new media venture with his new social media account titled "The Scaramucci Post." The page says only "coming soon" in regards to its purpose.

Scaramucci is set to co-host an episode of "TMZ Live" on Monday and is reportedly slated to guest co-host on ABC's "The View" on Sept. 22.