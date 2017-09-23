Bannon headlining rally for Moore after Trump stumps for opponent

Breitbart News executive Steve Bannon is set to headline an Alabama rally on Monday for Senate candidate Roy Moore, after President Trump endorsed Moore's opponent in the race, Axios reports.

The former chief White House strategist will appear at the rally three days after Trump visited Alabama to rally for Luther Strange, Moore's GOP primary challenger whom he has endorsed.

Moore tweeted Saturday saying he is "thrilled" to have Bannon speak at the "Faith and Family" rally in Mobile.

Thrilled to have Breitbart executive chairman Steve Bannon join our Faith & Family Rally w/ Phil Robertson —> https://t.co/OxLHITdzFg #ALSen — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) September 23, 2017

Bannon will appear at the rally alongside Phil Robertson of the popular reality TV show "Duck Dynasty." The pair are backing Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who has pitched himself as a challenger to the Washington establishment.

Trump's decision to endorse Strange in the race has been met with claims by Moore supporters that Trump was pressured to do so by Washington elites, as Strange has secured the backing of the party's establishment.

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said at a Moore rally this week that the Washington "swamp" is "trying to hijack" the Trump presidency, suggesting that McConnell had been behind the decision.

Trump pushed back on those sentiments during his rally Friday night for Strange, arguing that the Senate candidate would "drain that swamp" if he wins Tuesday's GOP primary runoff.

Moore is currently leading Strange by 8 points ahead of the runoff, according to a poll released this week.