Bannon met former Rep. Tom Tancredo about running for governor

Former Rep. Tom Tancredo (R-Colo.) says he met with former Trump White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon about a possible run for Colorado governor in 2018.

Asked by the Denver Post if they discussed Tancredo running, the former lawmaker responded with a winking emoji and wrote "come to think of it, I believe it came up."

"He is here and yes we met," Tancredo said in an email. "Fascinating guy. No idea what else his plans are here or frankly, what brought him here. But you know he is my boss at Breitbart!"

Tancredo is an opinion writer at right-wing Breitbart News, which Bannon runs.

Tancredo, a hardline anti-immigration advocate, previously ran for governor in 2010 and 2014, as a candidate for the Constitution Party and then the GOP.

The meeting between the two comes as Bannon is looking to find conservatives to challenge incumbent Republican senators. Earlier this week, Roy Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, shocked the Republican establishment by defeating incumbent Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE in the state's GOP primary runoff.

Bannon and Breitbart strongly backed Moore, a hard-line conservative.

At a rally for Moore, Bannon said that a "day of reckoning is coming" for the GOP establishment, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) is term-limited and cannot run in 2018.