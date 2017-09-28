Pence attends fundraiser in Wisconsin

Vice President Pence was slated to attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin on Thursday evening after visiting with Gov. Scott Walker (R) to discuss tax reform.

Pence arrived at a hotel in downtown Milwaukee for the fundraiser, according to White House pool reports.

The event benefits the Trump Victory fund, a joint committee benefiting President Trump's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, The Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

It cost $2,700 per person to attend the event and couples had the option of dining with the vice president for $35,000, the AP reported, citing an invitation it obtained.

The vice president joined Walker and several local leaders earlier on Thursday for a talk on tax reform, one day after President Trump and GOP lawmakers unveiled a major tax cuts plan.

Pence met with "local business leaders, community officials, and Wisconsin families to discuss the need for tax reform in the United States," the White House said in a statement.