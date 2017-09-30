Bush to fundraise for Virginia GOP gubernatorial canddidate

Former President George W. Bush is set to attend two fundraisers for Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, a former White House counselor and Republican National Committee chairman.

Bush will headline the two Virginia fundraisers for Gillespie in Alexandria and Richmond, the Washington Post reported.

The former Republican president has given a total of $50,000 to Gillespie's campaign, and attended another fundraiser in Dallas for Gillespie as a special guest in March.

Gillespie, a former adviser for Bush's 2000 presidential campaign, is currently at a disadvantage to Democratic opponent Ralph Northam, who holds a slight lead in the race according to the RealClearPolitics index of major polls.

The Republican candidate is also behind Northam in campaign finances, with $2.6 million as compared to Northam's $5.6 million, according to campaign filings noted by the Post.