Stephanie Melanson, a survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting, said President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are "real people," recalling their visit to the hospital after her mother was wounded in the attack.

"They're real people. He's a real human, she's a real human," Melanson said on CNN's "New Day." "They had a heart, they were caring, they were sympathetic, he had a listening ear. He sends his condolences."

Rosemarie Melanson, Stephanie Melanson's mother, was shot in the abdomen in the attack on the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire on the 22,000 concertgoers, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more.

"It was hard to take in," Stephanie Melanson said of her encounter with the first lady. "Before he could finish talking, she got up and beelined over to us and hugged me and told me 'Your mom is strong, she's a fighter, she'll be ok. She's gonna make it.'"

The concert was a Mother's Day gift to Rosemarie Melanson from her daughters. She has undergone two surgeries for her injuries at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where a number of the shooting's victims were taken. She is expected to recover.

In their visit to Las Vegas after the shooting, the president and first lady met with and consoled victims of the mass shooting and visited the city's police department.