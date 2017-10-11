Obama to campaign with Dem Va. governor candidate

Former President Obama will campaign for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam next week, as the lieutenant governor seeks to edge out Republican opponent Ed Gillespie in the tight race.

Obama will join Northam in Richmond on Oct. 19, according to a Wednesday statement. A spokesman for the former president previously confirmed that Obama would support Northam at campaign events.

President Obama will campaign with Ralph Northam on October 19 in Virginia—his first public campaign appearance since leaving office. pic.twitter.com/s8a7jCo34W — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 11, 2017

Another former president, George W. Bush, has also taken to the campaign trail in the race, supporting Gillespie in several campaign events and fundraisers.

Bush supported his former White House counselor for governor at two fundraisers in Richmond and Alexandria, and donated $25,000 to his campaign in April, before Gillespie had clinched the nomination.

Gillespie served as the director of communications for Bush's 2000 presidential campaign, and later chaired the Republican National Committee.

Northam currently holds a small but steady lead of 7 percentage points over Gillespie in the race, according to recent polling.

Election Day is Nov. 7.