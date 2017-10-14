Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon said Saturday that President Trump will "win with 400 electoral votes in 2020," following reports that he had lost faith in the president's ability to complete his current term.

"The populist, nationalist, conservative revolt that's going on, that drove Donald Trump Donald John TrumpIvanka Trump pens op-ed on kindergartners learning tech Bharara, Yates tamp down expectations Mueller will bring criminal charges Overnight Cybersecurity: Equifax security employee left after breach | Lawmakers float bill to reform warrantless surveillance | Intel leaders keeping collusion probe open MORE to victory, that drove Judge [Roy] Moore to victory, that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018, and I hate to break it Graydon Carter and the good folks at Vanity Fair, but yes, President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he's going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020," Bannon said during a speech at the Values Voter Summit in Washington.

Bannon reportedly said several months ago that Trump only has a 30 percent chance of finishing his current term, a source told Vanity Fair, who said the president also did not know the function of the 25th Amendment, which allows a majority of the Cabinet to vote for the president to be removed from office.

Bannon returned to the far-right Breitbart News outlet after leaving the White House in August. The former Trump strategist said he left his post to be a "wingman outside" the White House for Trump to help advance the president's agenda.

In his speech Saturday, Bannon also committed that he would "get to the progressive Democrats," but said that "right now it's a season of war against the GOP establishment."

Bannon laid out his plans to back challengers to establishment Republicans in Congress for the 2018 midterm elections in an interview earlier this week.

"There's a coalition coming together that is going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhatever you think the Alabama special election means, you’re probably wrong This week: Congress gets ball rolling on tax reform Week ahead: Senators work toward deal to fix ObamaCare markets MORE," Bannon told Fox News's Sean Hannity on Monday.

Bannon rallied for former judge Roy Moore in Alabama's Senate GOP runoff last month. Moore defeated Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeRoy Moore Facebook page shares provocative memes on NFL anthem protests Poll: Moore has lead, Dems see opportunity in Ala. Senate race GOP establishment doubts Bannon’s primary powers MORE, who was endorsed by Trump and congressional Republicans.

Trump surpassed the necessary 270 electoral votes in the Electoral College to defeat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChris Murphy’s profile rises with gun tragedies DNC, RNC step up cyber protections Gun proposal picks up GOP support MORE in the 2016 presidential election. Trump won 304 electoral votes to Hillary Clinton's 227.