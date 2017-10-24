Dems cheer Flake after scathing Trump speech

Democratic senators on Tuesday praised Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeAuthorizing military force is necessary, but insufficient Republicans jockey for position on immigration McCain, Flake warn against 'politically-motivated penalties' for Canadian defense firm MORE (R-Ariz.) for his retirement-announcing speech, which called out the GOP for its "reckless" support of President Trump.

“We must never regard as normal the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals,” said Flake, who has repeatedly clashed with the president and his advisers.

Flake called out Trump for what he sees as his “coarseness,” his “personal attacks” and his “flagrant disregard for truth and decency” in remarks made minutes after Trump met with Republican senators for a strategy lunch.

"Senate is losing a good man in @JeffFlake. He made an excellent statement of principles," said Sen. Jeff Merkley Jeffrey (Jeff) Alan MerkleyOvernight Energy: Dems take on Trump's chemical safety pick Dem senator slams Trump for dedicating golf trophy to hurricane victims Dem senator compares Trump to Marie Antoinette MORE (D-Ore) in a tweet with a link to video of Flake's fiery remarks on the Senate floor.

Senate is losing a good man in @JeffFlake. He made an excellent statement of principles. Trump’s rhetoric & actions are dangerous & divisive https://t.co/F3BehlyXHe — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) October 24, 2017

Flake, an outspoken conservative critic of the president, said that Trump was guilty of "regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals."

The senator, who will not seek reelection in 2018, said he could no longer "stay silent" against Trump, and that the Republican Party no longer had room for his own conservative views.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care: Schumer calls for tying ObamaCare fix to children's health insurance | Puerto Rico's water woes worsen | Dems plead for nursing home residents' right to sue Crying on TV doesn't qualify Kimmel to set nation's gun agenda Trump knocks ‘fake’ news coverage of his trip to Puerto Rico MORE (D-N.Y.) said that Flake "is one of the finest human beings I've met in politics" and he "will be missed."