Trump: DNC tried to ‘illegally steal’ primary from Sanders

President Trump on Thursday accused the Democratic National Committee (DNC) of working to "illegally steal" the 2016 Democratic primary from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), given new information on the party's institutional support for Hillary Clinton.

"Donna Brazile just stated the DNC RIGGED the system to illegally steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders. Bought and paid for by Crooked H," Trump tweeted.

"This is real collusion and dishonesty," Trump added, asserting, "Major violation of Campaign Finance Laws and Money Laundering - where is our Justice Department?"

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who served as vice chair of the DNC for several years before resigning in 2016 to back Sanders's presidential bid, issued a statement Thursday evening ripping the DNC's "complete lack of transparency" and "unethical practices" surrounding its arrangement with the Clinton campaign.

“Today’s news points to how deeply broken our campaign finance laws are, and how they have only served to weaken individual candidates, while empowering political parties and special interests," she said. "These laws essentially allowed the Clinton campaign to bypass individual campaign contribution limits by funneling millions of dollars through the DNC and State parties, taking control of the DNC in the process."

Brazile, the former interim chair of the DNC, said Thursday she discovered a deal from August 2015 between the Clinton campaign, the DNC and Clinton’s joint fundraising committee that said the campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.”

The arrangement between Hillary For America, the DNC and the Hillary Victory Fund was made to financially help the party, which was in significant debt following the 2012 reelection campaign of former President Barack Obama, Brazile said.

"The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical," Brazile wrote in Politico Magazine. The agreement was unfair to Sanders, she said, as campaigns should not be integrated with the party's finances until they are the official nominee.

Money donated to the Hillary Victory Fund by individuals who had met the individual campaign donation limit would be distributed to the state parties who backed the deal first, and then directly to the DNC, Brazile explained.

Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook reportedly struck the deal with former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), who was ousted from the DNC after leaked emails revealed the committee's ingrained support for Clinton.

Sanders fought a bitter primary race against Clinton, who cinched the Democratic nomination but lost to Trump in the general election.

Clinton has blamed Sanders for her negative portrayals of her that harmed her chances against Trump.