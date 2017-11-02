Former DNC vice chair: Democratic primary was 'rigged' for Clinton

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardGOP seizes on new Clinton revelation The OFF Act will mandate a swift and just transition to clean energy House panel approves 6.5B defense policy bill MORE (D-Hawaii), a former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), called the 2016 Democratic primary "unethical" on Thursday in response to an expose on the party's ties to the Clinton campaign.

"Today we heard from Donna Brazile that what many suspected for a long time, is actually true: the DNC secretly chose their nominee over a year before the primary elections even occurred, turning over DNC control to the Clinton campaign," Gabbard said in a statement Thursday, calling the 2016 primary "rigged."

"The deep financial debt, closed door decision-making, complete lack of transparency, and unethical practices are now front and center," she added.

Brazile, the former interim chair of the committee, said in a Politico article that she discovered a deal from August 2015, months before Clinton secured the party's nomination, that said Clinton's campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.”

The agreement was reached between the Clinton campaign, the DNC and Clinton’s joint fundraising committee, Brazile said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Trump declares opioids a public health emergency | Mark Kelly lobbied Scalise on guns | Warren rips plans to ease bank oversight | Coal industry advocate tapped for mining regulator Overnight Finance: House adopts Senate budget, taking step to tax reform | GOP worries Trump feuds will endanger tax plan | Trump talks NAFTA withdrawal with senators | Treasury calls for looser oversight of insurers Trump's tax plan and the certainty of Democratic resistance MORE (D-Mass.) similarly said Thursday she believes the 2016 Democratic presidential primary was rigged for Clinton.

Gabbard, who left her post at the DNC in 2016 to support Sanders's bid, pointed to "deeply broken" campaign finance laws, which she blamed for allowing the Clinton campaign to take in additional individual contributions through the DNC after reaching the legal individual limit.

Brazile, who stepped into her prior role at the DNC after former chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) was ousted after the release of emails pertaining to committee's ingrained support for Clinton, also called the arrangement "unethical."