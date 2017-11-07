Trump records robo-call for Gillespie: He'll help 'make America great again'

President Trump recorded a late robocall urging Virginia voters to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie ahead of Tuesday's election, according to multiple reports.

Trump's appeal to voters slams the Democratic candidate, Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, for his leadership in the state's economy, Politico reported.

"If you let Ralph Northam be governor, he will be a total disaster for your state. Northam is weak on crime, weak on immigration, and as your lieutenant governor, Northam has driven your economy right into a ditch," Trump said in the call, according to Politico.

Gillespie has connected Northam to MS-13 gang violence in a series of controversial ads aired during the Virginia race, which the Democratic candidate has called "false attacks."

The Republican has taken a hard-line stance on crime and immigration in the race, attacking Northam and accusing him of supporting so-called sanctuary cities that do not help federal officials enforce immigration laws.

“Like me, Ed is tough on crime and on the border. Ed will protect your family from crime, drugs and violence — something Northam will never do," Trump says in the robocall. "With your help, Ed Gillespie will help make America great again, a phrase that I like a lot. Vote Ed Gillespie."

Trump's call was recorded before he left on Friday for his 13-day trip to Asia to visit with allies in the region, according to ABC News.

Trump's advocacy for Gillespie comes as Virginians cast their votes on Tuesday, with recent polling favoring Northam by a small margin.

The high-stakes race has come into the national spotlight as Democrats look to defend the gubernatorial seat, while potentially giving the party its first major electoral win since Trump took office.