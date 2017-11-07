Trump tells Senate Dems that 'rich people get hurt' in GOP tax plan

President Trump told moderate Senate Democrats on Tuesday that "rich people get hurt" in the GOP tax-reform legislation, Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownGOP flexes power over consumer agency with arbitration repeal Pence breaks tie to nix Obama-era consumer arbitration rule House passes bill to combat flow of opioids into US MORE (D-Ohio) told reporters.

Trump called into the Democratic meeting, which was attended by White House advisers Gary Cohn and Marc Short, while overseas in South Korea as part of his 13-day tour through Asia.

The president sought to dispute claims that the GOP tax plan disproportionately benefits the wealthy over working class Americans.

Trump "gave a little speech" to the lawmakers, Brown told reporters, saying it made it difficult for constructive dialogue.

Some senators disputed Trump's claims, Brown said. Trump talked for five to seven minutes over Cohn's cellphone, The Washington Post reported.

The tax plan would end estate taxes for the ultra-rich and slash business and individual tax rates across the board, while aiming to boost economic growth.

The corporate tax rate would fall from 35 percent to 20 percent, which critics say unfairly benefits large corporations and keeps them from paying their fair share.

Democrats have specifically targeted the bill's elimination of certain tax breaks on teachers and deductions for state and local income taxes, arguing that Republicans are not living up to their promise to support middle-income families.

Republicans are aiming to pass the legislation before Thanksgiving. The Senate Finance Committee could release its version of the bill as early as Thursday.