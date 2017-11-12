No NFL players protested during the national anthem during Sunday’s early games, according to multiple reports.

The NFL Players Association unanimously passed a resolution earlier in the week calling for a moment of silence during Sunday’s games in honor of Veterans Day.

Players who previously knelt or raised their fists during the anthem stood this week. Tennessee Titans receiver Rishard Matthews walked onto the field holding hands with soldiers, then stood for the anthem, The Associated Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some organizations have previously boycotted NFL games in response to the protests. A Pittsburgh-based branch of the Veterans of Foreign Wars boycotted the Steelers game “to respect Veterans Day weekend.”

NFL players have protested social justice issues, such as police brutality, since the 2016 season, either kneeling or raising a fist during the national anthem. The issue was brought into the spotlight again in September, when President Trump suggested those taking a knee should be fired.

Players had been spotted protesting each week since Trump's remarks, until Sunday.