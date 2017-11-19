NFL players continue protests during eleventh week of games

Five NFL players protested during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s 1 p.m. games, The Associated Press reported.

Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas of the Miami Dolphins all took a knee, as did New York Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon. Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters remained in the tunnel until the anthem was over before his game. Peters has previously protested on the sideline.

NFL players have protested social justice issues, such as police brutality, since the 2016 season, either kneeling or raising a fist during the national anthem. The issue was brought into the spotlight again in September, when President Trump suggested those taking a knee should be fired.

Players have been spotted protesting each week since Trump's remarks.

Protests subsided to an extent last week after the NFL Players Association unanimously passed a resolution calling for a moment of silence in honor of Veterans Day.

However, three players, including Vernon, took a knee during the national anthem.

Country music singer Neal McCoy made headlines when he released a song in opposition to the protests ttitled “Take a Knee, My Ass (I Won’t Take a Knee.)”