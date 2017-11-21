Poll: Majority says Moore should be expelled if elected to Senate

A majority of American voters say that Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore should be expelled from the chamber if he wins next month, according to a new poll.

Sixty percent of those surveyed in a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday said the Senate should vote to remove Moore should the GOP candidate win the December special election, while 28 percent said it should not.

Republicans were the only voter group in the survey to say Moore should not be expelled from the Senate, 49 to 33 percent, while the majority of voters in every other category of political party, gender, and education level said the Senate should remove him from office.

The Alabama Senate race was roiled this month by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore going back decades.

Seven women have come forward accusing Moore of sexual harassment and assault, including one woman who said Moore initiated a sexual encounter when she was 14 years old and he was 32.

Moore has denied the allegations and remained in the Alabama Senate race, despite the urging of Republicans in Washington for him to step aside ahead of the Dec. 12 special election against Democrat Doug Jones.

On the issue of sexual harassment generally, slightly more GOP voters than not – 43 to 41 percent – said in the Quinnipiac poll that they would still consider voting for a candidate who had faced such allegations.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of Americans overall said they would not vote for such a candidate and only 27 percent would consider it.

The survey of 1,415 U.S. voters was conducted Nov. 15-20 via landlines and cellphones and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.