Pixar co-founder takes six-month leave after 'missteps'

Pixar co-founder John Lasseter said Tuesday he is taking a six-month sabbatical after acknowledging “missteps” that made some staffers uncomfortable, The New York Times reported.

“I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape or form,” Lasseter wrote in an email sent to staff in Disney’s animation division, a copy of which was obtained by the Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Lasseter’s announcement, The Hollywood Reporter published an article citing Pixar employees who said the executive was known for “grabbing, kissing, making comments about physical attributes,” and hugging employees.

Lasseter took over Walt Disney Animation in 2006, and he has won two Academy Awards.

“We are committed to maintaining an environment in which all employees are respected and empowered to do their best work. We appreciate John’s candor and sincere apology and fully support his sabbatical,” Disney said in a statement obtained by the Times.

Lasseter’s leave comes in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against a litany of politicians, celebrities and members of the media, including Charlie Rose, Louis C.K., Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Senate candidate Roy Moore (R-Ala.).