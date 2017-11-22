Moore campaign calls Washington Post a 'worthless piece of crap'

Roy Moore's campaign called The Washington Post a "worthless piece of crap" and refused to provide proof of claims it has made to cast doubt on one of his accusers.

“The Washington Post is a worthless piece of crap that has gone out of its way to railroad Roy Moore,” Moore campaign strategist Brett Doster wrote to The Post in an email.

“There is no need for anyone at the Washington Post to ever reach out to the Roy Moore campaign again because we will not respond to anyone from the Post now or in the future. Happy Thanksgiving.”

Doster told the paper his remarks were on the record.

Doster's comments came after The Post sought to substantiate one of the campaign's claims about a woman who alleges Moore inappropriately touched her when she was 14 years old and he was in his 30s.

The accuser, Leigh Corfman, told the Washington Post that Moore had picked her up in a car near her mother's home. But the campaign claims the address Corfman gave was wrong.

Doster blasted The Post after they reached out for proof.

Moore has consistently denied the allegations against him from multiple women of sexual misconduct and accused his Democratic rival, Doug Jones, and the media of running a smear campaign.

Moore has ignored calls from top Republican leaders across the country to exit the race.