NFL protests continue in 12th week of games

At least seven players protested during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s early NFL games, The Associated Press reported.

Philadelphia Eagles players Malcom Jenkins and Rodney McLeod raised their fists during the anthem, while teammate Chris Long put his arm around Jenkins.

Miami Dolphins players Kenny Stills, Julius Thomas and Michael Thomas all knelt prior to their game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews each stayed off the field during the anthem prior to their respective games.

Many of the players with the Indianapolis Colts locked arms on the sideline, the AP reported.

New York Giants defensive lineman Olivier Vernon took a knee during the anthem before the team's game on Thursday night.

NFL players have protested social justice issues, such as police brutality, since the 2016 season, either kneeling or raising a fist during the national anthem. The issue was brought into the spotlight again in September, when President Trump suggested those taking a knee should be fired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Players have protested each week since then. Trump reignited the discussion last week, first calling for Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch to be suspended after he sat for the United States national anthem and stood for the Mexican national anthem during a game in Mexico City.

A few days later, Trump ripped Commissioner Roger Goodell, saying the protests are "killing your league."

NFL owners are reportedly considering whether to change league policy and keep teams in the locker rooms during the national anthem if the protests persist.

Trump decried that potential move as “almost as bad as kneeling!”