The Senate Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it has opened a "preliminary inquiry" into allegations of sexual harassment involving Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), after the senator and others urged the committee to look into his past behavior.

"While the Committee does not generally comment on pending matters or matters that may come before it, in this instance, the Committee is publicly confirming that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into Senator Franken's alleged misconduct," the committee said in a statement.

The Ethics Committee has formally announced it has opened a “preliminary inquiry into Senator Franken’s alleged misconduct.” pic.twitter.com/sTTZuUDJNY — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 30, 2017

The statement, issued by Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.), Vice Chairman Chris Coons (D-Del.) and a bipartisan group of committee members, comes after Franken apologized after radio host and former sports broadcaster Leeann Tweeden accused him of groping her in 2006 after a USO tour.

Tweeden shared a picture of Franken with his hands on her chest while she was asleep on a flight back from overseas, and she said he had forcibly kissed her during a rehearsal for a sketch on the tour.

"I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences," Franken said in his apology. "I am asking that an ethics investigation be undertaken, and I will gladly cooperate."

Several Democratic lawmakers have come under scrutiny for allegations of sexual misconduct, including longtime Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.), whom House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday should step down.