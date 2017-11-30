Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz’s Democratic challenger officially files for Senate We need to know how far Russia’s attack on American sovereignty really goes Trump, Senate GOP at odds over Roy Moore MORE (R-Texas) said Thursday that he does not think Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should be expelled from the upper chamber should he win despite allegations of sexual misconduct.

"Of course not," Cruz said when asked on Fox News's "Your World with Neil Cavuto" if Moore should be thrown out of the Senate if he wins the Dec. 12 special election. "We've got to respect the will of the voters."

"If the voters of Alabama choose to elect him, for some Washington politicians to say that we don't care what the voters say, I think that would be a mistake," Cruz added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP Senate 'no' votes float tax-reform fix Women, Dems leading sexual harassment discussion in Congress: analysis FreedomWatch sues to remove Mueller MORE (R-Ky.) and a number of Senate Republicans have called for Moore to drop out of the race after several women said Moore, 70, pursued them romantically and initiated unwanted sexual contact when they were teenagers and Moore was in his 30s.

Recent polls have shown that a large number of voters think Moore should be expelled from the chamber if elected in December.

Despite a temporary drop behind his Democratic opponent Doug Jones, Moore now leads in the polls by an average of 2 points.

Cruz, who initially supported Moore, withdrew his support earlier this month after the allegations, saying that claims of sexual misconduct should be looked at by prosecutors.

"This is an issue that the voters have in front of them and they'll make a decision. I think we need to respect the will of the voters," Cruz said Thursday.