Senate campaign chief urges Jim Gilmore to run in Virginia: report

The Senate's Republican campaign chief is now pushing for former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore (R) to run for the state's Senate seat in 2018.

National Senatorial Campaign Committee chairman Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDems look to use Moore against GOP McConnell: 'No change of heart' on Roy Moore US trade deficit rises on record imports from China MORE (R-Colo.) reportedly met with the former governor in Washington this week to urge him to consider running in 2018 in an effort to flip Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy Michael KaineDemocrats turn on Al Franken Avalanche of Democratic senators say Franken should resign Senate panel moves forward with bill to roll back Dodd-Frank MORE's (D) seat red, The Washington Post reports.

Virginia Republicans are currently scrambling to find a new Kaine challenger, over fears that controversial pro-Trump ex-gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart may clinch the party's nomination.

Influential Republican Sens. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulLexington mayor launches bid for Congress Trump-free Kennedy Center Honors avoids politics Meet the Iran hawk who could be Trump's next secretary of State MORE (Ky.) and Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeSupreme Court takes on same-sex wedding cake case House approves motion to go to tax conference — with drama Trump really will shrink government, starting with national monuments MORE (Utah) have also met with state delegate Nick Freitas about a potential bid for the nomination.

Stewart lost the GOP nomination for governor to Ed Gillespie. Gillespie lost the Virginia race to the Democratic candidate and current lieutenant governor Ralph Northam by a crushing nine points in November.

The party will reportedly meet for a mountain retreat this weekend to put their heads together after the recent gubernatorial loss and massive Democratic gains in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Kaine ran on the Democratic ticket for vice president alongside Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGrassley blasts Democrats over unwillingness to probe Clinton GOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Top intel Dem: Trump Jr. refused to answer questions about Trump Tower discussions with father MORE in 2016, which won Virginia by five points.