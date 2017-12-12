Tapper posts gif after exchange with Moore aide: 'The Mo' You Know'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper posted a "The Mo' You Know" gif Tuesday night after interviewing a campaign aide for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore who fell silent after being told that the Christian Bible is not the only book that can be used under U.S. law to swear an elected official into office.

"John Quincy Adams took the oath of office with his hand not on a Bible but on a book of constitutional law," Tapper tweeted along with the gif.

During an interview hours earlier on CNN's "The Lead," Moore spokesman Ted Crockett tried to defend the former Alabama judge's past comments that Muslims cannot serve in Congress because they cannot "ethically" be sworn in using a Bible.

Crockett rebuffed Tapper's point that "you can swear on anything really," saying he has sworn on a Bible three times.

"I'm sure you have. I'm sure you've picked a Bible. But the law is not that you have to swear on a Christian Bible. That is not the law," Tapper went on, at which point Crockett remained silent.

Moore previously took issue with Rep. Keith Ellison Keith Maurice EllisonDemocrats turn on Al Franken The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment Franken resignation could upend Minnesota races MORE (D-Minn.), the first Muslim elected into Congress, swearing in on a copy of the Quran owned by Thomas Jefferson.