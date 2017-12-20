Emily's List: 25,000 women have reached out to us to run for office

EMILY's List, a group that aims to elect pro-abortion rights Democratic women, announced Wednesday that is has heard from more than 25,000 women who are interested in running for public office.

The group said that 25,180 women have now contacted them as part of their new Run to Win recruitment and training program, which provides resources and seminars for women considering possible electoral bids.

"2017 was hard, but we've got 25,000 reasons to be excited for 2018. 25,000 women have told us they want to run for office!" the organization tweeted, linking to the recruitment drive.

2017 was hard, but we've got 25,000 reasons to be excited for 2018.



25,000 women have told us they want to run for office!



Join this movement: https://t.co/8MMASOAtrr pic.twitter.com/4yKuSPOpUg — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) December 20, 2017

Run to Win aims to build momentum from the 2017 Women's March on Washington, according to its website. EMILY's List was an official sponsor of the January march, which championed progressive causes, women's issues and abortion rights in a protest against the inauguration of President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

The latest numbers from the group mark a significant uptick since November, when EMILY's List President Stephanie Schriock told The Hill that 22,000 women had reached out to the group with interest for running in 2018.

Schriok said that the Women's March sparked an unprecedented amount of political engagement from women who are "fed up, angry and want change" from the current political environment.