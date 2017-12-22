Trump: DeSantis would make a 'great' governor of Florida

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE praised Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGOP lawmakers cite new allegations of political bias in FBI Mueller probe's expenses totaled .7M in early months Pelosi denounces GOP tax reform as 'armageddon' MORE (R-Fla.) on Friday, saying he would make a "great" governor of Florida.

"Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER!" Trump tweeted.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

DeSantis, who chairs a national security panel of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, appeared on Fox News mid-flight on Air Force One as Trump flew to Palm Beach, Fla., for the holiday weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis has not formally entered the Florida gubernatorial race, though he is expected to announce a 2018 bid to succeed Gov. Rick Scott (R), who is term limited.

DeSantis was a vocal ally for Trump during his 2016 presidential run and has been visible with Trump this year, most recently appearing with him at a rally earlier this month in Pensacola, Fla.

– Jordan Fabian contributed