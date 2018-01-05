Christie: I've done as well as any NJ governor

Outgoing Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) says he's done as well as any New Jersey governor before him, despite record low approval ratings in his last year in office.

"I feel like I've done the job as well or better than anybody who's ever had it," Christie told The New York Times for an interview published Friday.

Christie, who will leave office this month, has approval ratings that are the lowest for any New Jersey governor in history.

"Would there be things I would do differently? Sure," Christie told the Times. "But over the sweep of eight years, I think when I leave, people are going to see just how hard this stuff is. This is a tough state to govern."

Once one of the state's most popular governors and a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Christie has seen a steady decline in his ratings since the "Bridgegate" scandal.

Two former Christie aides were sentenced to prison for their role in the decision to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge in retribution against a local mayor who had refused to endorse Christie's reelection bid.

Christie told the Times that the coverage of the scandal played a part in tanking his presidential campaign.

The unpopular governor also sparked outrage in July after photos surfaced of his family vacationing on a state beach that was closed due to a state government shutdown.