Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHouse passes sexual abuse reporting bill after Nassar sentencing Overnight Health Care: Senate Dems block 20-week abortion ban | Azar sworn in as HHS chief | Dems demand answers on family planning funds | GOP takes sting out of ObamaCare McConnell knocks Pelosi over immigration rhetoric MORE (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that he's optimistic that Republicans can maintain control of the upper chamber in the 2018 midterm elections, adding that the GOP has a "pretty good map."

"We do have a pretty good map," McConnell told Fox News.

"Twenty-five Democrats are up in '18 and only 10 Republicans," he noted.

"The Democrats had a good map last year. We're optimistic we can keep the majority," McConnell added, noting key battleground states such as Florida and Nevada will be essential to maintaining control of the Senate.

"If we hold Arizona and Nevada and pick up some of these others we'll have a majority for two more years," McConnell said.

Arizona has become a focal point of the upcoming midterms after Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeJuan Williams: The Russian war goes on Five hurdles to getting an immigration deal Steve Wynn resigns as RNC finance chair after sexual misconduct allegations MORE (R), an outspoken critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpCynthia Nixon calls for Americans to 'take to the streets' if Trump fires Mueller Trump declines to implement new Russia sanctions Comey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI MORE, announced he would not seek reelection. Two Republican Trump supporters, pardoned former Sheriff Joe Arpaio and former state Sen. Kelli Ward, are running for his seat, as is Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema.

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerLobbying World Portman gives Wynn donation to charities Ryan to donate contribution linked to ex-RNC finance chairman MORE (R) of Nevada, meanwhile, faces a tough primary race against Danny Tarkanian, and a possible general election challenger in Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenThousands turn out for Women's March rally in Las Vegas Abortion rights leader gears up for 2018 fights Senate campaign fundraising reports roll in MORE (D) in the state where Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey praises McCabe: He 'stood tall' while 'small people' tried to tear down the FBI Koch brothers kick donor network into high gear for midterms DNC CEO leaves group after less than a year: report MORE managed a narrow win in 2016.