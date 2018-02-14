Romney delays campaign announcement after Florida shooting

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyDems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Pawlenty departing Wall Street group as campaign rumors swirl Trump ambassador nominee spread conspiracy theories about Cruz, Kasich MORE said Wednesday night that he will delay his planned Thursday campaign announcement in the wake of a deadly shooting at a South Florida high school.

Romney was set to make an announcement about his expected bid for Senate representing Utah on Thursday.

However, 17 students were killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at the Broward County, Florida, school.

"As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today’s tragic events. My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence," Romney tweeted. "Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race."

Romney, 70, made his plans known to GOP senators last month, following longtime Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch Orrin Grant HatchOvernight Tech: Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up hack | Apple considers battery rebates | Regulators talk bitcoin | SpaceX launches world's most powerful rocket Overnight Cybersecurity: Tillerson proposes new cyber bureau at State | Senate bill would clarify cross-border data rules | Uber exec says 'no justification' for covering up breach Hatch introduces bipartisan bill to clarify cross-border data policies MORE's (R) decision to retire. Hatch has named Romney as a "fine" successor and the former presidential candidate would likely be a strong favorite to win in 2018.