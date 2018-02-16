GOP senator on indictments: 'Mueller just put Moscow on notice'

Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseSasse statement: Trump nominee who spread conspiracy theories has a ‘tinfoil hat’ Senate Republicans call on Trump to preserve NAFTA Trump action on tariffs triggers GOP alarm MORE (R-Neb.) said Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE "put Moscow on notice" with his investigative team's indictment of Russian individuals and entities who allegedly tried to sway the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“Mueller just put Moscow on notice. This ought to be a wakeup call to Washington: Putin’s shadow war is aimed at undermining Americans’ trust in our institutions. We know Russia is coming back in 2018 and 2020 – we have to take this threat seriously," Sasse said in a statement.

Mueller's team brought charges against three Russian entities and 13 Russian nationals, alleging Russians took on the identities of real U.S. citizens to interfere in the 2016 election, an assessment similar to that previously reached by the U.S. intelligence community.

The special counsel's team said in the indictment the efforts were aimed at helping President Trump Donald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE's campaign and harming his opponent Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump touts report Warner attempted to talk to dossier author Poll: Nearly half of Iowans wouldn’t vote for Trump in 2020 Rubio on Warner contact with Russian lobbyist: It’s ‘had zero impact on our work’ MORE, and that Russian operatives allegedly communicated with "unwitting individuals" associated with the Trump campaign.

Sasse, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in May that Russian tampering in American democracy "keeps me up at night" in regards to upcoming elections in 2018 and 2020.

“We know what the Russians are trying to do. We know that the technology around info-ops is getting better and better," he told NPR at the time.

Top U.S. intelligence officials testified before the Senate this week that intelligence agencies are expecting continued influence efforts by Russia in the upcoming 2018 midterm elections.