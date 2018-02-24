Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciJohn Kelly — like this whole White House — is done CNN launches new ad trolling Trump on Mueller The Memo: Frustrated Republicans urge White House to turn the page MORE predicted Saturday that the GOP will retain control of the House and Senate in the midterm elections this fall because of President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's actions since taking office.

“I really do believe that we’re going to keep the House and Senate for so many different reasons, but the main one ... it'll be the president’s plan, the implementation of the tax cut, the implementation of the ideas that are getting America restarted and America growing again," Scaramucci said on Fox News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who secured his first major legislative victory with the GOP's overhaul of the tax code in December, has touted the accomplishment as a major win for middle-class Americans, many of whom have seen tax breaks and cash bonuses from employers as a result of the legislation's huge cuts to corporate taxes.

The president has also seen a bump in his approval rating after the tax cuts, as Americans continue to gain confidence in the economy that has hit record stock market highs in recent months.

Republicans are hoping to carry the momentum of the tax cuts and the administration's other first year victories into the midterms, to overcome Democratic efforts to recapture the House and Senate.

The party that controls the White House historically loses seats during midterm elections. The GOP has a slim 51-49 seat majority in the Senate that they are hoping to defend or improve upon, while Democrats are looking to net 24 seats to win control of the House.

Democrats lead Republicans on a generic House ballot ahead of the midterm elections, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released this week. The poll found 53 percent of Americans are in favor of the Democrats regaining control, a 15-point lead over Republicans.

Scaramucci remains a vocal supporter of Trump, despite his short tenure in the White House, which lasted less than two weeks last summer.