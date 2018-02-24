Conservative political analyst and commentator Mona Charen was booed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday after she called out President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE and conservatives over sexual harassment allegations.

Charen was on a panel discussing feminism when she called out hypocrisy in the GOP for its support of Trump despite multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault against him.

"I am disappointed in people on our side for being hypocrites about sexual harassers and abusers of women who are in our party, who are sitting in the White House, who brag about their extramarital affairs, who brag about mistreating women," Charen said, without mentioning the president's name.

"And because he happens to have an 'R' after his name, we look the other way, we don't complain," she added.

At least 16 women have accused the president of inappropriate behavior ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault over the years. Those accusations have gained new attention in the "#MeToo" movement aimed at exposing sexual misconduct.

Charen, the author of "Sex Matters: How Modern Feminism Lost Touch with Science, Love, and Common Sense," also took aim at the GOP's endorsement of Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE, who ran and lost for Senate in Alabama and was plagued by multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage girls.