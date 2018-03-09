Dennis Rodman lauds Trump for agreeing to 'historical' Kim meeting

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, an acquaintance of both President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, praised Trump on Friday for agreeing to meet with Kim.

"Well done, President Trump. You're on the way to a historical meeting no U.S. president has ever done," Rodman told The Associated Press.

The meeting, announced Thursday by South Korean officials, will take place by May. Trump will be the first U.S. president to meet with a member of the Kim family, which has ruled North Korea for six decades.

Rodman, who has traveled to the reclusive regime and met with Kim on multiple occasions, told AP to "please send my regards to Marshal Kim Jong Un and his family."

On one visit over the summer, Rodman gifted Kim a copy of Trump's signature book: "The Art of the Deal," amid escalating nuclear brinkmanship between the two leaders.

The meeting was proposed by Kim through South Korean intermediaries. It comes after months of bombastic rhetoric between North Korea and the U.S. over the country's nuclear program.