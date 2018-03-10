Bannon to speak at far-right National Front convention in France

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon will speak at a gathering of France's far-right National Front on Saturday and meet with the political party's controversial leader Marine Le Pen.

Bannon will headline the annual convention for the anti-mass immigration party in the French city of Lille, Reuters reports, as he travels across Europe meeting populist leaders in various nations.

Long seen as the mastermind behind President Trump Donald John TrumpAccuser says Trump should be afraid of the truth Woman behind pro-Trump Facebook page denies being influenced by Russians Shulkin says he has White House approval to root out 'subversion' at VA MORE's populist platform before he was ousted from the White House last year, Bannon has already met with leaders of a far-right party in Germany and a broad array of political figures in Italy this week.

Le Pen, who lost the French election last May to the more centrist Emmanuel Macron, will reportedly meet with Bannon in Lille, where the party is said to be preparing to unveil a new name for itself.

Bannon, who briefly returned to head the far-right site Breitbart News after leaving the White House, also previously headed an effort to support outsider GOP candidates in their campaigns to defeat establishment party figures.