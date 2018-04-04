A woman confronted Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWoman asks Cruz to take DNA test to prove he’s 'human' Cruz endorsed by Border Patrol union Citizenship question on census could shoot Republicans in foot MORE (R-Texas) on Tuesday night by asking him if he would take a DNA test to prove he was human. The confrontation was captured in video and uploaded to YouTube.

In the video, the woman, who identified herself as Tammy Talpas on YouTube, read from a statement claiming she has multiple pre-existing conditions and would be "bankrupt" or killed by being forced into a high-risk health insurance pool.

She then asked, "Will you pledge to submit to a DNA test to prove that you're human."

The video was first noted by a reporter at The Texas Tribune.

Woman in Austin last night apparently asked Cruz to "pledge to submit to a DNA test to prove that you're human."



Cruz: "Well, m'am, thank you for that, & 1 of the great things about our democratic system is we can treat each other w/ respect & civility."https://t.co/5kymMYYM1l — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) April 4, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

"Well, m'am, thank you for that, and one of the great things about our democratic system is we can treat each other with respect and civility," Cruz responded.

Cruz has advocated for allowing insurance companies to separate pools by high-risk and lower-risk clients, including as recently as last year during the Senate GOP's fight to pass legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act.