Palin: Hearing that McCain regrets picking me for VP is a 'perpetual gut-punch'

Sarah Palin said Thursday that Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainTrump praises CIA pick Haspel after Senate hearing McCain urges Senate to reject Haspel’s nomination Hillicon Valley: Senate Dems move to force net neutrality vote | AT&T spoke with Mueller's team about Cohen payments | Chinese firm ZTE ceases operations after US ban | Panel advances bills to secure energy infrastructure MORE's (R-Ariz.) admission that he regrets picking her as his running mate in his failed 2008 presidential bid is "like a perpetual gut-punch."

The former Republican vice presidential nominee said the senator's recent remarks were "not what Sen. McCain has told me all these years, as he's apologized to me repeatedly for the people who ran his campaign," she told the Daily Mail before speaking at a pro-Trump PAC fundraiser.

In his upcoming memoir, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and other Appreciations,” the 81-year-old senator laments not selecting former Sen. Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.) as his vice presidential candidate.

McCain still gives Palin high marks for her work on his campaign.

"I attribute a lot of what we're hearing and reading regarding McCain's statements to his ghostwriter or ghostwriters," Palin told the Daily Mail, saying she would have to hear from McCain herself.

McCain is currently at home in Arizona where he is receiving treatment for brain cancer, but remains a strong voice in the GOP and the Senate where he often criticizes the Trump administration.