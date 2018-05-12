GOP senate candidate dismisses 'fake outrage' over remarks against Democratic veterans

Wisconsin GOP Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson is now dismissing the "fake outrage" over his comments questioning veterans for aligning with the Democratic Party — a party he says rejects the Constitution.

In a controversial radio interview last week, the Wisconsin candidate questioned the "cognitive thought process" of Democrats who serve in the military, an act he said is fundamentally conservative.

The comments drew significant backlash from politicians on both sides of the aisle, but Nicholson now says their criticism was unwarranted.

"Liberal politicians that are begging for apologies are just trying to cover up for their own mistakes and their own missteps," Nicholson told CNN. "No one in America is happy right now with career politicians that are constantly feigning fake outrage and not doing their jobs, which is solving problem."

While Nicholson said he respects all veterans' service, he reaffirmed his commitment to "challenge thought processes that I think lead to the wrong conclusion."

Nicholson is running for the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin Tammy Suzanne BaldwinSenate confirms Trump judicial pick over objections of home-state senator HHS chief: Trump will take on 'all aspects' of drug pricing Wisconsin GOP candidate: Dem senator is on 'Team Terrorists' MORE in Wisconsin. He trails state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who received the state party's endorsement on Saturday ahead of the party primary.

Despite being condemned for his comments by Republican veterans who support his primary opponent, Nicholson said he is optimistic his outsider message and well-funded campaign will secure his nomination.