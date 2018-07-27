Disneyland raising hourly wages to $15 after labor fight

Disneyland workers have reached an agreement with the company that will raise their hourly rate to $15, following a contentious battle over wages and benefits.

Unions representing nearly 10,000 workers at Disney’s theme park in Anaheim, Calif., accepted a three-year contract to raise the wages incrementally.

Employees earning minimum wage at the resort will see their wages increase immediately from $11 to $13.25, and rise to $15 beginning in 2019, according to a release from Disney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Josh D’Amaro, president of Disneyland Resort, praised the contract as an “unprecedented offer.”

“Our unprecedented offer shows our commitment and care for our cast members and is the largest increase in our history,” D’Amaro said in the release. "Our cast members are at the heart of making our guests' dreams come true and this meaningful pay increase reflects the valuable roles they play at the resort."

The news comes after a weeks-long battle between workers and Walt Disney Co. over wages. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Defense: Senate sends 7B annual defense bill to Trump's desk | US sanctions Turkish officials over detained pastor | Korean War remains headed to Hawaii | Senators reassure allies on NATO support Election Countdown: Trump jumps into Ohio special election fight | What to watch in Tennessee primaries | Koch network freezes out Republicans who crossed them | Dead heat in Texas, Nevada Senate races | How celebs are getting into the midterms On The Money: Trump floats steeper tariffs on China | Senate GOP battles for leverage with House on spending | Trump asked Treasury to look into capital gains tax cut | Senate clears 4B 'minibus' spending measure MORE (I-Vt.) pushed for the changes and spoke at a rally in Anaheim last month to address the push for a higher wage.

California is on track to raise its minimum wage to $15 for all employees statewide by 2022. Negotiations for employees at Disney's resort in Orlando, Fla., are ongoing.