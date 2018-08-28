Parkland survivors head to the polls in Florida

Survivors of the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., headed to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the first time in the state's primary elections.

The students, many of whom were part of the effort to launch the “March For Our Lives” movement calling for stricture gun laws, shared photos and messages urging their Twitter followers to vote.

“The young people will win,” wrote David Hogg, one of the movement’s leaders.

I just voted



The young people will win. pic.twitter.com/9RnmL8VTYu — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 28, 2018

Can you believe I just got to VOTE FOR THE FIRST TIME??? #FLvotes #yourturn pic.twitter.com/Z2qLhJ7wBz — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) August 28, 2018

I turned 18 the day after the shooting at my school.

Today I voted for the first time. and there’s no good reason for you not to go out today and do the same. #FloridaPrimary pic.twitter.com/P9Fur3n1eZ — Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) August 28, 2018

ADVERTISEMENT

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in the shooting, also encouraged his Twitter followers to vote.

“If anyone has not yet voted and needs some incentive, I am just leaving from my visit with Jaime at the cemetery,” he tweeted. “Vote as if your life may depend on it.”

If anyone has not yet voted and needs some incentive, I am just leaving from my visit with Jaime at the cemetery. Vote as if your life may depend on it.#OrangeWaveInNovember #OrangeRibbonsForJaime pic.twitter.com/So5JeRPsg5 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 28, 2018

The Parkland students have become some of the most visible young people in politics this year, publicly calling out GOP lawmakers for accepting donations from the National Rifle Association and leading marches nationwide to call for their peers to get more involved in politics.

Thousands of people registered to vote during the “March For Our Lives” protests in March, where activists made it a priority to register new voters.

Floridians will vote in three House primaries and Democratic and Republican gubernatorial races on Tuesday.