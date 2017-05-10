Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) is calling for an “independent investigation” into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election following President Trump’s decision to fire the director of the FBI.

“I can’t defend or explain tonight’s actions or timing of the firing of FBI Director James Comey,” Comstock, who faces a tough reelection race in 2018, said in a Tuesday night statement.

“The FBI investigation into the Russian impact on the 2016 election must continue. There must be an independent investigation that the American people can trust.”

Trump’s firing of Comey shocked the political world, with Democrats and some Republicans sharply criticizing the move. Comey’s agency was investigating, among other things, whether there was collusion between Russia and Trump campaign aides before the November election.

A number of Senate Republicans are calling for an independent commission on the Russia probe, which would be comprised of people who aren’t congressional lawmakers. Meanwhile, other Republicans, such as Sen. John McCain John McCainOvernight Cybersecurity: Comey fallout | Senate Intel subpoenas Flynn | Bots jump into net neutrality fight | Senators want WH answers on cyber policy GOP resists calls for special prosecutor after Comey firing Overnight Energy: In surprise, Senate fails to repeal methane rule MORE (Ariz.), are calling for a special congressional committee that would be made up of lawmakers.

Among House Republicans, Comstock joins Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashPelosi threatens to force vote on outside Russia probe Progressive group urges senators to support independent commission on Russia Vulnerable House Republican calls for 'independent investigation' after Comey firing MORE (Mich.) in calling for an independent commission.

"My staff and I are reviewing legislation to establish an independent commission on Russia," Amash, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday night, calling Trump’s explanation for Comey’s firing “bizarre.”

Comstock is a top Democratic target in 2018, representing a district that Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonComey wouldn’t preview Senate testimony to Trump: report Wyden puts 'hold' on nominee in push for Trump-Russia financial details Goldman Sachs hires Trump campaign official as lobbyist: report MORE carried by 10 points last year. Several Democrats have already declared their candidacies to unseat her.

This isn't the first time the Virginia Republican has bucked her party or the current administration. Comstock voted against the GOP’s bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare, which narrowly passed the House last week.