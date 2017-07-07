Trump: 'Everyone here is talking about' DNC, Podesta

Tweeting early Friday morning from the Group of 20 summit in Germany, President Trump said “everyone here is talking about” how Democrats handled the hacking related to last year’s presidential election.

Trump appeared to conflate John Podesta, the chairman of Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTrump: 'Everyone here is talking about' DNC, Podesta Lynch spox: Ex-Obama official didn't discuss Clinton probe with DNC The Memo: Five things to watch in Trump-Putin meeting MORE’s 2016 campaign, with the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Both were breached and had documents leaked by hackers the intelligence community believes were working for Russia.

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

The DNC initially refused to allow the FBI direct access to its servers in the wake of the cyberattack.

Former FBI Director James Comey told Congress in January that the agency and the DNC ultimately agreed that a “highly respected private company” would examine the servers and share its findings with the FBI.

The House Intelligence Committee interviewed Podesta, whose personal account was breached, in its ongoing probe of the Russian hacks late last month.

Podesta was not working for the DNC at the time and would have had no authority over their servers.

Trump has received criticism for repeatedly refusing to endorse the conclusion that the hacks were intended by Moscow to help him reach the White House.